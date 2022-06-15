A local hospice says it is temporarily closing its charity shop in Burnham-On-Sea due to staff shortages.

A spokesman for Weston Hospicecare says: “Two Weston Hospicecare charity stores will temporarily close due to staff shortages.”

“The charity’s clearance shop in Burnham’s College Street will close from Saturday 25 June through to Tuesday 5 July.”

“The hospice’s shop in Baker Street, Weston will also be closed from Friday 18 June through to Monday 27 June.”

“A huge thank you to our customers and donors at these stores for their co-operation.”

The hospice’s main shop in Burnham-On-Sea High Street remains open as normal.