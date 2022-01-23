St Margaret’s Hospice is appealing for extra volunteers to support its charity shop in Burnham-On-Sea.

The hospice is appealing for ‘retail volunteers’ to help them across their 31 shops, including the one in Burnham-On-Sea, and their eBay store.

“Have you got some free time, and would you like to support hospice care in your community?” says a spokeswoman.

“They are looking for reliable and responsible people with great interpersonal skills and lots of enthusiasm to join them.”

“There are lots of different roles to choose from including: eBay assistants, Stock and shop assistants, Till assistants and Book volunteers.”

Kevin Plumridge, Senior Area Manager for Retail at St Margaret’s Hospice Care, adds: “We couldn’t run our shops without the support of our amazing volunteers. They help us to raise vital funds to allow the hospice services to be available to the community of Somerset.”

“There are lots of different roles available across our shops – from dressing windows throughout the seasons, uploading unique goods to eBay, upcycling items or pricing stock, there’s something for everyone!”

“So, whether you can commit to just a few hours a month or a couple of days a week, your support will be invaluable and will contribute to supporting our patients and their families.”

St Margaret’s Hospice is a local charity, and every year it relies on the support of the local community to raise funds to provide care and support for more than 5,000 people throughout Somerset.

If you are interested in volunteering, pop into your local shop or contact our Retail Team at retailsupport@st-margarets-hospice.org.uk or call 01823 353781