St Margaret’s Hospice Care is inviting Burnham-On-Sea residents to be part of a special online Light up a Life remembrance event in December.

It will be a chance to reflect on those we have loved and lost and celebrate their lives, and the wonderful memories we hold dear.

The charity is also using the event to raise money at a time when income generation and fundraising has been deeply affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s Light up a Life remembrance event will be held online and everyone in the community will be welcome.

The service will be filmed in the Bishop’s Chapel, Bishop’s Palace, Wells and shall be streamed through the St Margaret’s website on Sunday 13th December 2020 at 4pm.

Supporters of the hospice will be receiving their invitation through the post over the next few days, with the opportunity to remember loved ones either online or using a Memory Star that will be placed on Christmas trees in both hospices. Names of loved ones will also be shown during the online Light up a Life service.

Geoffrey Bailey explains the care his dear friend Joan received, and why it’s so important that the community comes together to both celebrate and remember loved ones whilst supporting St Margaret’s Hospice.

“Joan and I met in 2011 and started a friendship that just grew and grew. After Joan was diagnosed with terminal cancer, St Margaret’s quickly became a lifeline for us both. For Joan, it was a happy, life-filled place she would visit. For me, the hospice’s advice over the phone offered me support and reassurance.

“Twice Joan went into the hospice where their kind, expert care perked her up enough to come home. But then, in early March this year, Joan went to St Margaret’s for her final visit before she passed away in a local care home.

“May I please encourage you to join me, and our whole community, in coming together to remember precious people like Joan who are no longer with us. And please, join me in supporting this remarkable local charity. We are all fortunate to have St Margaret’s to call upon but they need our help today more than ever before.”

Any donations received will go directly towards the care and support St Margaret’s nurses, therapists and doctors provide for our patients and their families. A telephone counselling session, supporting someone who’s recently lost their own loved one, could be paid for with a donation of £30.

For more information and to find out how you can get involved in Light up a Life, click here.