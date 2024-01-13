New plans have been unveiled by a hotel in West Huntspill to house Hinkley Point C workers.

Laburnum Lodges in West Hunstpill is seeking permission from Somerset Council to convert its accommodation for the Hinkley workers for a minimum of five years, before then reverting back to holiday accommodation.

There are no proposals to make any sort of alterations to the existing buildings or the site in Sloway Lane.

In the application, the owners say the site has been run continuously as a hotel complex since 1985.

On the site are 60 letting lodges that operate as part of the hotel complex and these would become used by Hinkley Point C staff. There is also parking for up to 120 vehicles.

The application proposes that access to the site will remain the same from Sloway Lane.

The application has reference number 52/23/00010 and feedback is being welcomed by Somerset Council until February 13th.