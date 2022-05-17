Thousands of households in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area have begun receiving £150 energy rebates this week.

Householders in Sedgemoor in a band A-D Council Tax dwelling where their April 2022 instalment has successfully been collected by Direct Debit will start to see the Government’s £150 energy rebate being paid into their bank accounts.

9000 Sedgemoor households will receive the rebates from the energy rebate scheme which aims to help people cope with rising energy bills.

“This includes those who already receive assistance in paying some or all of their council bill through local council tax support,” says a Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman.

“Approximately 30,000 households have paid their April 2022 instalment by Direct Debit in Sedgemoor and are eligible for the support.”

“9000 payments were processed last week and monies should be in bank accounts over the next couple of days. The £150 will show on the householders bank statement as an automated credit, SEDGEMOOR DC with the first 14 digits of the households Council Tax reference.”

“The Council’s aim is to have the remaining 21000 payments processed for payment by the end of May 2022. Regular updates will be on the Council’s website.”

“Under the Government’s rules for the scheme, households who make payment by other means will need to apply for the payment. Updates will be available on Sedgemoor District Council’s website once the process has been finalised. These payments have to be paid out by September.”

“The energy rebate was actioned by Government who recognised many homeowners will be economically vulnerable due to energy price rises. The work has been significant and extremely complex, but Sedgemoor staff have been working hard to process payments quickly and efficiently to support those struggling with household energy costs.”

For those who are not eligible for a rebate under the terms of the core scheme, but are struggling to meet the costs of rising energy bills (including those who live in properties that fall into council tax bands E, F, G and H) a national £144 million discretionary fund is being launched by Government and made available through local authorities. The Council is currently working on their Discretionary Scheme.