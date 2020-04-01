Several shops who have been able to stay open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre during the Coronavirus pandemic to provide essential food and medicines have told us this week how they are faring.

Data from the footfall cameras in Burnham High Street shows there has been a huge 80.7% decrease in people visiting the town centre over the last week due to the government’s ‘lockdown’ in which people are urged to stay at home unless essential or for exercise to avoid the spread of the virus.

Several shops in Burnham town centre that sell essential food items are remaining open and we spoke to them to find out how they are serving the needs of residents while restricting the number of people in shops at any one time and meeting ‘social distancing’ rules.

GW Hurleys Newsagents in the High Street remains over, with reduced hours of 5am-3pm for newspaper sales, deliveries and key food items. Owner Colin Morris told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our newspaper sales are down but we are still doing deliveries where we can. We are also selling milk and food essentials. We have not seen many people in the shop over the last few days, which is positive given the Government’s advice to stay home and stop the virus spread. Everyone will be glad when it’s all over.”

Truckles farm shop in Burnham High Street has been “very busy,” says owner Ian Keane, who adds: “We have been delivering a wide range of fresh food and meat to local customers – the phone has been ringing all day. We do encourage people to try and store up their delivery orders to one per week so we can help everyone. We thank everyone for their support.”

Gardiner-Whites is delivering fresh food, fruit and veg from its store in Burnham High Street. Jax Gardiner White says: “It’s been busier than ever for us, we are making 30-40 food deliveries a day across the area from Weston to Bridgwater. A number of local helpers have been doing deliveries for us while also taking extra care to keep themselves and our customers safe. Local people have been very grateful that we are doing this – our phone lines have been overloaded at times.”

The Pet Shop in Burnham High Street is also staying open from 8.30am-4pm, providing key pet foods and products. The store’s Tracey Bagg told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are ticking along and are doing a lot more deliveries to local people who can’t get out than we’d usually expect. We have had a few lovely messages from people who say their pets need to be fed. We are providing local deliveries over the phone for purchases of £10 or more. We intend to continue our service until the Government says otherwise.”

Winnnies bakery in the High Street continues to be open, but with shorter hours of 10am-2pm. The shop’s Julie Lawrence says the shop has been doing some local deliveries and adds: “It has been quieter than normal, but our customers have been really grateful to find a range of fresh bread and other products. Fortunately, our food is all locally baked so we are able to keep well stocked.”

Seafoods in the High Street has also been opening on restricted hours this week, based around stock supplies. “There is a supply of fresh fish but the problem at the present time is the transport.”

Kyffins health food shop in Victoria Street, which currently opens from 9am-4pm, says it has unfortunately been “really quiet – far quieter than normal – but we will stay open as long as we can.”

Bargain Booze is providing a wide range of food and essentials, while Toy Cupboard has temporarily closed its shop in Pier Street, but continues to do newspaper and magazine deliveries. Greggs also remains open. Chemists such as Boots in the High Street and Well Pharmacy in Victoria Street remain open. Sanders Garden Centre is also providing local deliveries of garden products.

Many take-away food shops in Burnham remain open too, alongside several other services that are featured on our full list of Burnham delivery services here.