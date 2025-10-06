Huge £6,000 raised for good Burnham-On-Sea causes at Ritz Club quizzes

Local clubs, charities and community groups are being invited to take part in Burnham-On-Sea’s popular weekly charity quiz nights at the Ritz Social Club — which have already raised over £6,000 this year for good causes.

The Monday night quizzes, held at the club in Victoria Street, have supported a wide range of local organisations in 2025 including the RNLI, Burnham-On-Sea Women’s Institute, Scouts, Secret World Wildlife Rescue, War Memorial Trust, and the Men’s Shed.

Organisers are now taking bookings for 2026 and are encouraging more groups to get involved.

Committee spokesman Mike Barsby said: “We are really pleased to be able to offer local groups the opportunity to raise a substantial amount for their good cause. We organise everything — supplying the questions, quizmaster, and the raffle. All the group has to do is promote the quiz, bring a few raffle prizes and enjoy the evening.”

“Our fundraising target for 2026 is £8,000, so if your group or charity would like to be part of this, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

The quizzes are family-friendly and open to all. Teams of up to six are invited to arrive from 7.30pm, with handout rounds starting at 8pm and questions from 8.30pm to around 10.30pm.

Entry is just £1 per person, and every penny raised goes directly to the visiting charity or group. The winning team receives a token prize. To book a date or find out more, email: mikebarsby21@gmail.com.