Thousands of new jobs could be created when a multi-billion pound electric car battery factory looks set to be built between Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater.

The gigafactory for Tata Jaguar Land Rover would be located at the Gravity business park just off M5 junction 23 at the 616-acre former Royal Ordnance Factory site.

It would mean the creation of 9,000 jobs. Talks between the government and Tata are reported to be at an “advanced stage” after offers of incentives by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

West of England Metro Mayor Dan Norris said this week: “Swift action is needed to seal the deal” after it was reported in The Times that Somerset faces competition from Europe to be the factory’s home.

Tata was considering siting their battery plant in Spain but is said to be looking at settling in the UK after subsidies and financial incentives from the government.

Mr Norris said he had previously had face-to-face meetings with Jaguar Land Rover last year.

He said he was keen to welcome the company to the region and said the Gravity site was “super convenient with Bristol Port on the doorstep.” The video above shows how developers say it will look one day.

“We need an effective UK industrial strategy to ensure we benefit from the huge opportunities of net zero. We have a site that’s shovel ready so let’s now seal that deal,” added Mr Norris.

The government is under pressure from car-makers to increase the capacity of battery production in Britain amid fears car making plants may leave the UK.

For over sixty years, the Royal Ordnance Factory was based on the site, producing high explosives for munitions.

BAE Systems closed it when decommissioning was completed in July 2008. During its six decades of operation, it was a significant production facility through wartime and peace.