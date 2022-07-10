See Monster – a decommissioned North Sea offshore oil rig that is set to become one of the UK’s largest public art installations – is due to arrive by sea on Wednesday (July 13th).

The transformation of the oil platform aims to “inspire conversation about the repurposing of large industrial structures and design-led solutions to sustainable futures.”

The 450-tonne platform is being transported by sea on a flatbed barge as large as a football pitch – it had been due on Tuesday but its arrival has been delayed by 24 hours.

On Tuesday, it will go past Brean Down to its new home at the Tropicana on Weston seafront where it will be lifted by a crane over the seawall onto preconstructed legs.

The entire construction will be 35m tall – 15m taller than the Angel of the North and just 11m shy of Nelson’s Column.

It is scheduled to open to the public on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Patrick O’Mahony, who is creative director and founder of Newsubstance, says: “This world-first project is a truly challenging and ambitious feat of design and engineering.”

“From our creative collaborators to North Somerset and Weston Town Councils, and from local communities and businesses to the energy and environment industry, we are immensely grateful to those who have supported us in bringing this once-in-a-lifetime educational and creative experience to Weston-super-Mare.”

“From experiments in renewable energy generation to the reuse of major industrial structures, See Monster will be a platform for conversations about our future.”

Cllr Mark Canniford, an executive member at North Somerset Council, adds: “North Somerset Council has worked closely with Newsubstance throughout the project, and we are excited that SEE Monster is on its way.”

“There will be an impressive calendar of events and activities planned across the town to celebrate its time here and we look forward to welcoming visitors from across the country to share in this unique event.”