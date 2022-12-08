A humorous piece of artwork called “Cue Jumpers” featuring a pool cue with two small jumpers attached has won Somerset’s annual spoof Turnip Prize competition. The awards are organised by The New Inn in Wedmore each year as a parody of the world-famous Turner Prize.

The prize is awarded to the person “using the least amount of effort possible” to make a unique piece of art.

This year, at a ceremony held at The New Inn on Wednesday night (December 7th), the prize was awarded to an entrant calling themselves ‘Lie Instate’. The award was announced in front of a packed audience who cheered when the 38 year old winner accepted the prize, a turnip mounted on a six-inch nail. Organiser Trevor Prideaux said: “I am delighted with the lack of effort taken to create this work.”

Lie Instate, who is a cinema projectionist from Tooting in London, said: “It was while visiting Gordon the Gopher in rehab that I first had the idea of bringing Phillip Schofield down through the power of art, Gordon kindly lent me two of his jumpers for the piece and at that point I knew it was in the can.”

He added: “It’s a great honour and I am reeled with delight to win this prestigious award; I can now feed my five children this Christmas.”

Trevor added: “This year’s event attracted 69 entries, it’s fantastic that Lie Instate has won, he clearly has what it takes to be recognised in modern art circles and will be remembered in art history for no time at all!”

The four finalists will be on show at the New Inn, Wedmore, Somerset until Friday 9th December.

Trevor added that “all entries still at the pub after Friday 9th will be thrown in the skip!”