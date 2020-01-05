Hundreds of carnival club members from across Somerset gathered on Saturday night (January 4th) for the annual Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea Carnival presentation evening.

Over 250 people headed to Rookery Manor to see scores of trophies and shields handed to the winners of the 2019 Burnham Carnival parade by Carnival Chairman Phil New, President Malcolm Borland and Carnival Queen Jessica Smith.

Members of Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club had a great night, pictured top, receiving six trophies for their successful Caribbean-themed cart, called ‘Iko Iko’, which came second overall in its category across Somerset.

Chairman Phil New also announced that ‘The Spirit of Carnival’ award for those who have “gone above and beyond to the keep the carnival on the road this past year” would be presented to the “very deserving” duo of Chief Marshal Brad Loveridge and Assistant Chief Marshal Wayne Carlisle.

Gremlins Carnival Club won the Phil Harris Memorial Bowl which is awarded to the best entry in the entire procession – which was the incredible ‘Curse of the Kraken’, featured here. For the full results, click here.

Phil told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was a brilliant night when clubs from across Somerset came together to look back at another great year.”