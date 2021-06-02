Hundreds of cyclists will be heading into Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday, June 19th after the cross-country Chase The Sun cycling event was this week given the go-ahead by Sedgemoor District Council.

The popular event, which was not able to be held in 2020 due to Covid restrictions, sees hundreds of cyclists riding from sunrise to sunset from coast to coast, east to west, across Britain over a distance of more than 200 miles in one day.

The 700 riders will leave the Isle of Sheppey in Kent at sunrise at 4.39am before heading to Burnham to arrive on the jetty before sunset.

The weary cyclists will be finishing on Burnham seafront from as early as 5pm, with the majority arriving between 8-9.30pm.

One of the organisers, Phil Webb, told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “We are delighted to announce the return of Chase The Sun. After all the difficulties of this past 18 months and having been forced to cancel last year’s events, we are tremendously grateful for the support of riders, supporters and volunteers in sticking with us.”

”Chase The Sun organisers have been working tirelessly to follow and implement guidelines from government and sporting bodies in England, Scotland and Italy to ensure enjoyable and safe events this summer.”

”Riders, supporters and spectators will be welcomed at Burnham-On-Sea with the full blessing and backing of Sedgemoor District Council; COVID protocols will be followed at all times, with additional marshalls on duty to help manage the event safely.”

”The quickest riders could arrive as early as 17:00 but the ultimate deadline is sunset, around 21:30.”

Chase The Sun 2021 is full to capacity.

Residents will be able to head down to the seafront and cheer on the arriving cyclists.