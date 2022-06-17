Hundreds of cyclists will be heading into Burnham-On-Sea this evening (Saturday, June 18th) when the annual cross-country Chase The Sun cycling race takes place.

The popular event sees hundreds of cyclists riding from sunrise to sunset from coast to coast, east to west, across Britain over a distance of more than 200 miles in one day.

Around 700 riders will leave the Isle of Sheppey in Kent at sunrise at 4.39am before heading to Burnham to arrive on the jetty before sunset to mark mid-summer.

The weary cyclists will be finishing on Burnham seafront from as early as 5pm, with the majority arriving between 8-9.30pm. Residents will be able to head down to the seafront and cheer on the arriving cyclists.

One of the organisers, Phil Webb, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “On Saturday, over 1700 riders will be ready to take on the ultimate one-day cycling challenge. Coast to coast, sunrise to sunset, over 200 miles in a day, simultaneously across 4 different routes: UK South, UK North, Italy and, new for 2022, Ireland.”

“Chase The Sun is a simple idea, with a unique philosophy. Originally conceived by Olly Moore in 2008, the concept is unique: this event is a ride, not a race, a collective endeavour shared by a community of cyclists inspired in pursuit of a common goal.”

“Chase The Sun UK South is the original and biggest CTS event, starting at dawn in Minster on the Isle of Sheppey before wending its way west through the Mendips and Cheddar Gorge to finish on the seafront at Burnham-On-Sea.”

He adds: “We are also the subject of a forthcoming film by 2x BAFTA-winning director Michael B.Clifford. ‘Chasing The Sun’ will be a feature-length documentary about how cycling is transforming lives and can help save the planet.”

“Filming will be taking place across the day, tracking the progress of some key participants including pioneering cycling club Kent Velo Girls and our charity partners Bristol-based Life Cycle UK.”