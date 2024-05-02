10 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri May 03, 2024
News

Hundreds of Harley Davidson bikes heading into Burnham-On-Sea

Hundreds of Harley Davidson motorbikes are set to roar into Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday (May 5th) on a charity fundraising ride.

The Bridgwater Harley Owners Group is organising the ‘Grand Parade Ride’ on Sunday, ending on Burnham seafront at around 11.30am.

The bikes will depart from Sand Bay at around 11am and then head through Weston via the A38 to Burnham, travelling along the High Street and parking up along the Esplanade.

The bikes will be on display for the public to see along Burnham seafront, raising funds for Rusty Road To Recovery and Children’s Hospice South West.

Burnham’s Mayor and Town Crier are set to ride on the bikes through the town centre.

