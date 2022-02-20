Hundreds of residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area are still without power following Storm Eunice — and some may have to wait until Tuesday to be reconnected.

Western Power Distribution, which provides power to the area, says it is “working hard” to restore electricity to customers across the region and “will keep working until the lights are back on for everyone.”

The company said around 500 properties were without power across our area on Saturday evening, including in Burnham, Highbridge, the Huntspills, Brean, Edingworth, Biddisham, Berrow and East Brent.

Many of the properties affected are in West and East Huntspill where around 300 homes are without power. It comes after trees were brought down during Friday’s exceptionally high winds.

Katie Berry, a West Huntspill resident, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’ve been without power since 10.38am on Friday morning and have been told by Western Power that they may not be able to restore supplies until Tuesday afternoon.”

”24 hours you can cope with, but three days is an incredibly long time. We’ve got family who are helping us out, but others may not be so fortunate and our thoughts are with them. Western Power are incredibly busy and are doing a good job after such extreme weather.”

Western Power Distribution spokesman Michael Clark toold Burnham-On-Sea.com that the firm is “working hard” to restore electricity to customers.

“The storm on Friday caused considerable damage to our network and further high winds this weekend have not helped the teams restore supplies,” he said. “We have seeen fallen trees and debris causing further issues.”

“Where possible, we are restoring power to customers in phases as soon as possible and we would ask customers to check the Western Power website for restoration updates.”

