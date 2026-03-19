Hundreds of young dancers shine at Highbridge Festival’s packed Dance Section

More than 800 dancers took to the stage at Burnham‑On‑Sea’s Princess Theatre as the Dance Section of the 2026 Highbridge Festival of The Arts delivered five days of outstanding performances.

Adjudicator Carol Doyle praised the high standard on display, saying she had enjoyed “a fantastic and very memorable time” and was particularly impressed by the tap and classical ballet classes.

Festival records back up her comments, with many entrants achieving Honours and several reaching the coveted Outstanding standard. Three dancers were also awarded Exceptional marks on Saturday for their performances in Tap and Musical Theatre.

The Dance Section was officially opened by the Town Crier, who joined the audience to watch group routines from pupils at St Martin’s, Berrow, and Worle Village Primary Schools. The programme continued throughout the week with dancers aged four to eighteen performing in styles ranging from classical ballet to commercial and street dance.

For some long‑standing participants, this year marked an emotional milestone as they took part in their final Highbridge Festival before moving on to college. One dancer reflected that her first ever festival appearance had been at Highbridge — and she was determined it would be her last too.

Festival Secretary Clare Catcheside said it had been a touching moment for many involved and wished the young performers well as they continue their artistic journeys.

Large and appreciative audiences filled the Princess Theatre on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday evenings to enjoy show dances from various local dance schools. The week concluded with adult dancers performing solos, duets and group pieces to enthusiastic applause.

Festival organisers have thanked the staff of The Princess Theatre and Aroma Café Bar for their support in helping to deliver a successful first week of the Festival.

The 78th Highbridge Festival continues until Saturday 21st March, with the Music Section taking place at St John’s Church in Highbridge.

Results from Highbridge Festival dance categories

Dance Wednesday 11 March 2026

Class 88 Any Dance Group Primary Schools

1st Finding Our Voice – St Martin’s School

2nd Dance 1 – Worle Village School

3rd Shake it Off – Berrow School

Class 48 Lyrical Modern Solo 7 – 8 years

1st Grace Gibbons

2nd Paisley Gaines

3rd Alaya Buck

Class 56 Character Solo 6 years & under

1st Niamh Tibbs

2nd Willow Hope Peasey

3rd Mila Bos

Class 51 Commercial/Street Solo 7 – 8 years

1st= Evalynne Dube

1st= Alaya Buck

Class 47 Character Solo 7 – 8 years

1st Isla Miller

2nd Ralph Potter

3rd= Evelyn Pilgrim

3rd= Grace Young

3rd= Grace Gibbons

Class 54 Modern Solo 6 years & under

1st Beatrix Smith

2nd Juliet Brand

3rd Mila Bos

Class 70 Cabaret Duets 8 years & under

1st Zaida Drew & Maisy Bateman

2nd Margot Geary & Nellie Sumeghy

Class 60 Any Dance Solo 4 years & under

1st Erin Williams

2nd Teddy Howard

3rd= Ivy Smith

3rd= Willow Hope Peasey

3rd= Annie Canty-Davies

Class 44 Classical Ballet Solo 7 – 8 years

1st Isla Miller (Honours)

2nd= Eliza Davies

2nd= India Weber

3rd Ralph Potter

Class 53 Classical Ballet Solo 6 years & under

1st Beatrix Smith

2nd Juliet Brand

3rd Savannah Catlow

Class 49 Greek Solo 7 – 8 years

1st Eliza Davies

2nd Matilda Bushell

3rd Esme Stirling

Class 46 Tap Solo 7 – 8 years

1st Zaida Drew

2nd Isla Miller

3rd= Alaya Buck

3rd= Grace Gibbons

Class 45 Modern Solo 7 – 8 years

1st India Weber

2nd Isla Miller

3rd= Evelyn Pilgrim

3rd= Alaya Buck

Class 55 Tap Solo 6 years & under

1st Holly Christiaans

2nd Beatrix Smith

(cont)

Class 50 National Solo 7 – 8 years

1st Esme Stirling

Class 52 Musical Theatre Solo 7 – 8 years

1st Alaya Buck

2nd Matilda Bushell

3rd= Mila McNeill

3rd= Grace Young

Class 59 Musical Theatre 6 years & under

1st Savannah Catlow

Class 71 Classical Duets 7 years & under

1st Kyla Fraser & Ralph Potter

Dance Thursday 12 March 2026

Class 37 Character Solo 9 – 10 years

1st Kathleen Crowley (Honours)

2nd Phoebe Lovell (Honours)

3rd= Aleksandra Rogowska (Honours)

3rd= Eva Capel (Honours)

Class 42 Commercial/Street Solo 9 – 10 years

1st Evie Pheasant (Honours)

2nd Diana Kelhar

3rd Delilah Gaines

Class 79 Cabaret Trios/Quartets 10 years & under

1st Phoebe Lovell, Lucy Poole & Isla Miller (Honours)

2nd Maisie Muirhead, Felicity Arnold & Mila Bos

Class 35 Modern Solo 9 – 10 years

1st Evie Jukes (Honours)

2nd= Kathleen Crowley (Honours)

2nd= Rae Fry (Honours)

3rd= Lucy Poole (Honours)

3rd= Aleksandra Rogowska (Honours)

Class 40 National Solo 9 – 10 years

1st Rosanna Upton

Class 68 Cabaret Duets 10 years & under

1st Ruby Smith & Grace Wood (Honours)

2nd Evie Jukes & Rae Fry (Honours)

3rd Florence Tipler & Trixie Griffiths (Honours)

Class 38 Lyrical Modern Solo 9 – 10 years

1st Evie Jukes (Honours)

2nd Olive Gaskell (Honours)

2nd= Azyrah Stewart (Honours)

3rd= Grace Wood (Honours)

3rd= Trixie Griffiths (Honours)

3rd= Eva Capel (Honours)

Class 80 Classical Trios/Quartets 10 years & under

1st Evie Jukes, Rae Fry & Kathleen Crowley (Honours)

2nd Phoebe Lovell, Lucy Poole & Isla Miller

Class 36 Tap Solo 9 – 10 years

1st Grace Wood (Honours)

2nd Ruby Smith (Honours)

3rd Lyla Allen (Honours)

Class 69 Classical Duets 10 years & under

1st Evie Dukes & Rae Fry (Honours)

2nd Florence Tipler & Trixie Griffiths (Honours)

3rd= Lyla Allen & Millie Fella

3rd= Eva Capel & Azyrah Stewart

Class 41 Own Choreographic Solo 9 – 10 years

1st Grace Wood (Honours)

Class 34 Classical Ballet Solo 9 – 10 years

1st Lucy Poole (Honours)

2nd Rae Fry (Honours)

3rd= Evie Jukes (Honours)

3rd= Billy Cook (Honours)

Class 43 Musical Theatre Solo 9 – 10 years

1st Kathleen Crowley (Honours)

2nd= Evie Jukes (Honours)

2nd= Olive Gaskell (Honours)

3rd Evie Pheasant

Class 39 Greek Solo 9 – 10 years

1st Lyla Allen (Honours)

2nd= Azyrah Stewart

2nd= Eva Capel

3rd Rosanna Upton

Class 87 Classical Junior Groups 10 years & under

1st Inside Out – Nicky Jenks School of Dance (Honours)

2nd The Red Apple – Bristol Ballet Centre

3rd Cinderelly Mice – Signature Dance School

Class 86 Cabaret Junior Groups 10 years & under

1st Rhythm is a Dancer – First Steps & Carly Elizabeth School of Dance (Honours)

2nd Here Comes The Sun – Bristol Ballet Centre

3rd= Surfin’ USA – Weston Dance Academy

3rd= Put a spell on you – The Lisa Jane School of Dance

Dance Friday 13 March 2026

Class 26 Character Solo 11 – 12 years

1st Maja Rogowska (Honours)

2nd Maisie Kinneir (Honours)

3rd= Sienna Miller (Honours)

3rd= Freya Jeffries (Honours)

Class 27 Lyrical Modern Solo 11 – 12 years

1st Lily Magpantay (Honours)

2nd Chloe Jenkins (Honours)

3rd= Marcy-May Murdoch (Honours)

3rd= Merryn Kyle (Honours)

Class 24 Modern Solo 11 – 12 years

1st Chloe Jenkins (Honours)

2nd Lily Magpantay (Honours)

3rd= Elisabetta Anastasia (Honours)

3rd= Freya Jeffries (Honours)

Class 28 Greek Solo 11 – 12 years

1st Bella Hurford

2nd Phoebe Brown

Class 67 Classical Duet 12 years & under

1st Marcy-May Murdoch & Chloe Jenkins (Honours)

Class 29 Contemporary Solo 11 – 12 years

1st Zephaniah Morgan (Honours)

2nd Elisabetta Anastasia (Honours)

Class 66 Cabaret Duet 12 years & under

1st Maisie Kinneir & Lily Magpantay (Honours)

2nd Maja Rogowska & Abi Latimer (Honours)

3rd= Marcy-May Murdoch & Chloe Jenkins

3rd= Elspeth Wrayford & Bella Van Niekerk

Class 23 Classic Ballet Solo 11 – 12 years

1st Lily Magpantay (Honours)

2nd= Sienna Miller (Honours)

2nd= Chloe Jenkins (Honours)

3rd= Marcy-May Murdoch (Honours)

3rd= Maisie Kinneir (Honours)

Class 32 Commercial/Street Solo 11 – 12 years

1st Phoebe Brown (Honours)

2nd Charlotte Pheasant (Honours)

3rd Rose Muscat

Class 31 Own Choreographic Solo 11 – 12 years

1st Freya Jeffries (Honours)

Class 25 Tap Solo 11 – 12 years

1st Chloe Jenkins (Honours)

2nd= Marcy-May Murdoch (Honours)

2nd= Luke Gordon (Honours)

3rd= Maja Rogowska (Honours)

3rd= Maisie Kinneir (Honours)

Class 77 Cabaret Trio/Quartet 12 years & under

1st Charlotte Pheasant, Hali Langon & Isla Langdon

2nd Erin Deacon, Kahleesi Grindrod & Amelie Disney

Class 30 National Solo 11 – 12 years

1st Phoeba Brown (Honours)

Class 33 Musical Theatre Solo 11 – 12 years

1st Willow Pritchard-Roberts (Honours)

2nd Freya Jeffries (Honours)

3rd Charlotte Pheasant

Dance Saturday 14 March 2026

Class 15 Character Solo 13 – 14 years

1st Leah Gordon (Honours)

2nd Kiera Hallett (Honours)

3rd= Amelie Thompson (Honours)

3rd= Florence Hazell (Honours)

Class 16 Lyrical Modern Solo 13 – 14 years

1st Amelie Thompson (Honours)

2nd Ruby Loud (Honours)

3rd Evelyn Hoyle (Honours)

Class 20 Own Choreographic Solo 13 – 14 years

1st Rosie Eades

Class 64 Cabaret Duet 14 years & under

1st Leah Gordon & Florence Hazell (Outstanding)

2nd Amelia Spendley & Amelie Thompson (Honours)

3rd Mya Miller & Sienna Miller (Honours)

Class 17 Greek Solo 13 – 14 years

1st Erin Slaney (Honours)

2nd Lucy Hasler

Class 13 Modern Solo 13 – 14 years

1st Amelie Thompson (Honours)

2nd Leah Gordon (Honours)

3rd= Kiera Hallett (Honours)

3rd= Lauren Dodden (Honours)

Class 19 National Solo 13 – 14 years

1st Layla Glover-Long (Honours)

Class 14 Tap Solo 13 – 14 years

1st Devon Graham (Exceptional)

2nd Florence Hazell (Exceptional)

3rd Leah Gordon (Outstanding)

Class 65 Classical Duet 14 years & under

1st Amelie Thompson & Amelia Spendley (Honours)

2nd Eve Timbrell & Ella Grey (Honours)

3rd Lucy Hasler & Zoe Parsons

Class 18 Contemporary Solo 13 – 14 years

1st Leah Gordon (Honours)

2nd Kiera Hallett (Honours)

3rd Mya Miller (Honours)

Class 75 Cabaret Trio/Quartet 14 years & under

1st Amelia Thompson, Amelia Spendley, Lily Sproat (Honours)

2nd Amelie Payne, Harley Magnum, Phoebe Brown & Layla Glover-Long

3rd Heidi Neale, Amelie Rees & Ellexie Healey

Class 12 Classical Ballet Solo 13 – 14 years

1st Evelyn Hoyle (Outstanding)

2nd Amelie Thompson (Honours)

3rd Erin Slaney (Honours)

Class 22 Musical Theatre Solo 13 – 14 years

1st Lola John (Exceptional)

2nd Leyla Puddy

Class 76 Classical Trio/Quartet 14 years & under

1st Amelie Thompson, Amelia Spendley & Lily Sproat (Honours)

2nd Kiera Hallett, Lola John & Sienna Miller (Honours)

3rd Rosanna Upton, Phoebe Brown & Layla Glover-Long

Class 21 Commercial/Street Solo 13 – 14 years

1st Layla Glover-Long (Honours)

2nd Rosie Eades

3rd Amelie Payne

Class 85 Classical Intermediate Groups 14 years & under

1st Amazing Grace – Annette Adams School of Dancing (Honours)

2nd I See Stars – Annette Adams School of Dancing (Honours)

Class 84 Cabaret Intermediate Groups 14 years & under

1st Let’s Be Bad – The Lisa Jane School of Dance (Honours)

2nd Goodbye Yellow Brick Road – The Lisa Jane School of Dance (Honours)

3rd Little Me – Weston Dance Academy (Honours)

Dance Sunday 15 March 2026

Class 5 Lyrical Modern Solo 15 – 18 years

1st Lily Usher (Honours)

2nd Hattie Kybert (Honours)

3rd= Molly Webster (Honours)

3rd= Erin Daniel (Honours)

Class 8 National Solo 15 – 18 years

1st Ella Trott (Honours)

2nd= Emily Vickers-Graham (Honours)

2nd= Millie Smith (Honours)

Class 4 Character Solo 15 – 18 years

1st Lily Usher (Honours)

2nd Jessica Hughes (Honours)

3rd Molly Webster (Honours)

Class 3 Tap Solo 15 – 18 years

1st Freya Chaffey (Honours)

2nd Lily Usher (Honours)

3rd= Layla Tovey (Honours)

3rd= Emilia Cornes (Honours)

Class 62 Cabaret Duet 18 years & under

1st Jessica Hughes & Molly Webster (Honours)

2nd Lily Usher & Kiera Hallett (Honours)

3rd= Hattie Kybert & Marianne Finch (Honours)

3rd= Darcey Shinton & Erin Daniel (Honours)

Class11 Musical Theatre 15 – 18 years

1st Emilia Cornes (Honours)

2nd Hattie Kybert (Honours)

Class 10 Commercial/Street Solo 15 – 18 years

1st Samira Lee

2nd Sophia Winfield

Class 7 Contemporary Solo 15 – 18 years

1st Molly Webster (Honours)

2nd= Lily Usher (Honours)

2nd= Layla Tovey (Honours)

(cont)

Class 2 Modern Solo 15 – 18 years

1st Hattie Kybert (Honours)

2nd Molly Webster (Honours)

3rd= Lily Usher (Honours)

3rd= Verity Jones (Honours)

Class 74 Classical trio/Quartet 18 years & under

1st Lily Usher, Kiera Hallett & Sienna Miller (Honours)

Class 9 Own Choreographic Solo 15 – 18 years

1st Leni Hagen (Honours)

2nd Lorelei Murdoch

Class 63 Classical Duet 18 years & under

1st Lily Usher & Kiera Hallett (Honours)

2nd Hattie Kybert & Marianne Finch (Honours)

3rd= Jessica Hughes & Molly Webster (Honours)

3rd= Maisie Richards & Verity Jones (Honours)

Class 1 Classical Ballet 15 – 18 years

1st Jessica Hughes (Honours)

2nd Molly Webster (Honours)

3rd= Hattie Kybert

3rd= Maisie Richards

Class 73 Cabaret Trio/Quartet 18 years & under

1st Lily Usher, Kiera Hallett & Sienna Miller (Honours)

2nd Hattie Kybert, Noah Morgan & Marianne Finch (Honours)

3rd Layla Tovey, Calleigh Burgess & Molly Davies (Honours)

Class 83 Classical Senior Groups 18 years & under

1st The Office – Fox King Dance Academy (Honours)

2nd Celtic Rhythm – Signature Dance Studios (Honours)

Class 82 Cabaret Senior Groups 18 years & under

1st All I Want – First Steps & Carly Elizabeth School of Dance (Honours)

2nd Puttin’ On The Ritz – First Steps & Carly Elizabeth School of Dance (Honours)

3rd= C’mon Everybody – The Lisa Jane School of Dance (Honours)

3rd= MJ – Fox King Dance Academy (Honours)

Class 61 Any Dance Solo Adult

1st= Alana James

1st= Amy Stephens

Class 72 Any Dance Adult Duet

1st= Victoria Esme Franklin & Fiona Jane Grace

1st= Alana James & Alex Richmond

Class 90 Any Dance Adult Group (19 years & over)

1st Puttin’ On The Ritz – Caroline Graham School of Dance (Outstanding)

2nd Mix It Up – SDS (Honours)

3rd= I wanna be Evil – The Lisa Jane School of Dance (Honours)

3rd= Where is my husband? – Caroline Graham School of Dance (Honours)