Almost 300 runners took part in Burnham and Highbridge’s first Park Run for 16 months at the town’s Apex Park on Saturday (July 24th).

The popular 5km runs had been suspended during the pandemic until this month’s removal of restrictions by the Government.

A minute’s silence was held by the organisers before the start of the event to remember those who have been lost over the past 16 months.

Organiser Reg Huxtable from Burnham Harriers running club told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are absolutely delighted to be back – it has been a long 16 months away for everyone since our last run.”

“We have had to comply with the national Park Run England guidance before we could restart. We were all fired up to restart in June but that proved to be a false start due to the Government delaying the lifting of restrictions, so we are so pleased to be back today.”

He added: “We had a great turnout of runners, though some are still naturally cautious.”

“We could not do it all without our volunteers. Thanks go to the 20 people helping us out every week to put on the event and make it such a success.”

The Park Run is held each Saturday at 9am at Apex Park. Newcomers need to register on the national Park Run website in advance.

Pictured: Saturday’s first Park Run of 2021 (Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com / Mark Benton)