1st Huntspill and Highbridge Scout Group are set to hold a special a barbecue and afternoon tea to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles lll.

The event – which will be open to the public – will be held on Sunday 7th May from 2-5pm at the Scout Hut in Highbridge’s aptly-named Coronation Road.

“There will be a tombola, tin can alley, Coronation crafts and a chance to make your own S’mores over an open fire, plus the barbecue and afternoon tea,” says a spokeswoman.

“This is a free event open to all, however we are particularly looking for people who may have some spare time on their hands and would like to offer some of their time to us.”

“We are looking for people to help with maintenance, gardening, cleaning, fundraising, admin and any other skill you maybe able to offer us. We look forward to welcoming you all.”