News

Huntspill & Highbridge Scout Group to hold fun-filled Halloween fair on Saturday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Halloween

Huntspill & Highbridge Scout Group is holding a fun-filled Halloween fundraising fair on Saturday (October 26th).

It will be held at Highbridge Community Hall in Market Street, Highbridge from 2pm – 5pm when all will be welcome.

“There will be a raffle & stalls, plus an eyeball in the haystack game, Pumpkin competition in which children bring along their carved pumpkin for it to be judged, and a fancy dress competition at 4.30pm.”

“There will also be a witches hat ring toss, Spider racing, Bean bag throwing into pumpkins, Pin the tail on the black cat, guess the candy in the jar and a cake stall.”

 

