Huntspill & Highbridge Scout HQ gets summer makeover as Sky volunteers roll up their sleeves

Seventeen engineers from Sky swapped their day jobs for paintbrushes, lawn mowers and brooms as they took part in a community improvement project at 1st Huntspill & Highbridge Scout Group as part of the Sky Cares programme.

The team spent the day transforming the Scout headquarters, tackling a wide range of maintenance and improvement projects.

Volunteers revitalised the outdoor green spaces, stained fencing, sanded and painted two shipping containers, refreshed the timber cladding, and gave the interior a much-needed facelift with freshly painted gloss woodwork.

Richard Curtis, Team Leader at Sky, said: “It’s been a great day with all of the team really getting stuck into the project, and we’re proud to have made such a positive difference to the Scout Hut. It’s fantastic to be able to support a local community organisation that provides so much for young people.”

The improvements will help preserve the Scout headquarters for years to come, providing a welcoming and well-maintained environment for the hundreds of young people, volunteers and families who use the facilities throughout the year.

The project forms part of the Sky Cares programme, which supports local community organisations through practical improvement projects across the UK.

Michael Lowe, Trustee of 1st Huntspill & Highbridge Scout Group, added: “We’re incredibly grateful to Richard and his team for all of their hard work. This project has involved months of planning between ourselves and Sky, and seeing it all come together has been fantastic.”

“The difference they’ve made in just one day is remarkable, and it will benefit every young person and volunteer who uses the Scout Hut. On behalf of everyone at Huntspill & Highbridge Scouts, thank you to Sky Cares and all of our generous sponsors for making this possible.”

The project was supported by Sky Cares, AMG Care Services, MK Building Services, and Burnham Window Cleaning, who generously donated materials, vouchers and their time to help make the transformation possible. For more information see https://www.hhscouts.org.