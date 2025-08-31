14.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Sep 01, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsImage of Burnham-On-Sea lighthouse wins MP's summer photo competition
News

Image of Burnham-On-Sea lighthouse wins MP’s summer photo competition

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

This image of Burnham-On-Sea lighthouse has won a photo competition organised by the town’s MP.

Sarah Curtis from Burnham has been crowned the winner of the Summer Coast to Countryside Photo Competition with her striking photograph of the iconic lighthouse.

The competition, launched by Ashley Fox MP on 31st July, invited residents to share photos celebrating the very best of the constituency, from its coastline and countryside to its towns and villages.

Dozens of entries were received, with a shortlist of four photos selected before being put to a public vote on Facebook and after voting took place, Sarah’s photo of Burnham-on-Sea Lighthouse chosen was the favourite.

The runners-up were Squibbers in Bridgwater – photo by Les Pickersgill; King’s Square in Bridgwater – photo by Clive Davies and Bridgwater Railway Station – photo by Jacob Ho.

Ashley Fox MP says: “I launched this competition to encourage people to share the places they love most about our constituency, and the response has been fantastic.”

“It’s been great to see so many photos showcasing the character and beauty of our towns, coast, and countryside over the summer. Congratulations to Sarah and well done to all the runners-up for their excellent entries.”

Previous article
PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club fayre raises nearly £600 for charity
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea’s Mays Cafe nominated for Somerset’s ‘best cafe’ award

RELATED ARTICLES

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
14.8 ° C
15.4 °
14.4 °
87 %
1.3kmh
58 %
Mon
19 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
19 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com