Image of Burnham-On-Sea lighthouse wins MP’s summer photo competition

This image of Burnham-On-Sea lighthouse has won a photo competition organised by the town’s MP.

Sarah Curtis from Burnham has been crowned the winner of the Summer Coast to Countryside Photo Competition with her striking photograph of the iconic lighthouse.

The competition, launched by Ashley Fox MP on 31st July, invited residents to share photos celebrating the very best of the constituency, from its coastline and countryside to its towns and villages.

Dozens of entries were received, with a shortlist of four photos selected before being put to a public vote on Facebook and after voting took place, Sarah’s photo of Burnham-on-Sea Lighthouse chosen was the favourite.

The runners-up were Squibbers in Bridgwater – photo by Les Pickersgill; King’s Square in Bridgwater – photo by Clive Davies and Bridgwater Railway Station – photo by Jacob Ho.

Ashley Fox MP says: “I launched this competition to encourage people to share the places they love most about our constituency, and the response has been fantastic.”

“It’s been great to see so many photos showcasing the character and beauty of our towns, coast, and countryside over the summer. Congratulations to Sarah and well done to all the runners-up for their excellent entries.”