Pawlett Beer Festival attracted scores of beer fans to the village last weekend.

The inaugural Pawlett Beer Festival took place at the Pawlett Royal British Legion club, which was decked out in poppies.

The event was officially opened by County Councillor Suria Aujla and club President Jo Mason, pictured below.

With a celebration of beers on the rack including a couple of seasonal-only barrels, beer-buffs from the local area were suitably impressed by the variety.

The crowds were entertained by local group Bad Monkey, Wiltshire band Burbank and Jorden Lindsay.

It was a fun packed family weekend, with Sunday and Monday also seeing a Pool Tournament which was on by local Pawlett resident Tilly Palumbo after a hard-fought final against fellow villager Lee Simmonds.

Club Chairman Mell Turford said: “It was great to throw an event to attract people out post-Covid and to welcome so many new faces into the club from the local area.”

The Committee thanked all staff and volunteers for working so hard all weekend and making this such a wonderful bank holiday event.

“The weekend proved local clubs are the place to be, and as we move towards tougher times these venues provide great family entertainment and reasonably priced drinks…. put this friendly village Beer Festival on your radar, and see you next year!”