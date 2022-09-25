Police say there are “increasing concerns” about the welfare of a missing 17-year-old boy.

A search has been underway for several days for Freddy, who has been missing from his home near Stolford in the Quantock Hills since 10am on Tuesday 20th September.

The teenager is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and has short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Avon and Somerset Police say they are increasingly worried about Freddy’s safety and are appealing for help finding him. Searches have been undertaken in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts should call 999 and quote log 26 of 21 September.