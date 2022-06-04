A special Somerset carnival float will be taking part in The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London this afternoon (Sunday, June 5th).
The unique ‘Jubilation’ cart has been invited to take part in today’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London as part of the Jubilee celebrations.
The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will begin at 2.30pm and will air on BBC One, ITV and Sky with live coverage on BBC iPlayer.
The event will travel through London and should last over two hours. The route will begin on Whitehall, turn under Admiralty Arch, and then continue past The Mall before finishing outside Buckingham Palace around the Queen Victoria Memorial.
“The Pageant will combine street arts, theatre, music, circus, carnival and costume to celebrate Her Majesty’s unwavering duty, love of the natural world and dedication to the Commonwealth.”
The Platinum Jubilee Pageant is split into four acts, each celebrating the Queen’s reign:
Act One: For Queen and Country: a military spectacle, celebrating the UK Armed Forces from all three Services, along with military personnel from across the Commonwealth including Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan, Ghana, Belize, Jamaica, Sri Lanka, and beyond.
Act Two: Time of our Lives: a display looking at how life has changed since 1952, and over the Queen’s 70 years as monarch.
Act Three: Let’s Celebrate: this act will feature dances, carnival processions, installations and creative displays from arts organisations including Trigger (from Bristol), Bridgwater (from Somerset) and Shademakers (from the Isle of Wight). Mahogany, from London, will also reimagine the Coronation in an Afro-Caribbean Carnival style.
Act Four: Happy and Glorious: the finale at the Queen Victoria Memorial outside of Buckingham Palace. Here, icons from the music, comedy, film and art worlds will pay tribute to the Queen.
It comes as months of work on the carnival cart has been completed, with around 200 carnivalites from 17 different Somerset carnival clubs involved.
Spectators at this autumn’s Burnham-On-Sea Carnival on November 7th and the other six Somerset Guy Fawkes Carnivals in Bridgwater, Weston, North Petherton, Shepton Mallet, Wells and Glastonbury will also get to see the cart in its full glory.
Pictured: Work underway on the special carnival cart (Photos: Bridgwater Photographic Society / Brian Sweeting / Bridgwater Carnival)