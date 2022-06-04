Act Two: Time of our Lives: a display looking at how life has changed since 1952, and over the Queen’s 70 years as monarch.

Act Three: Let’s Celebrate : this act will feature dances, carnival processions, installations and creative displays from arts organisations including Trigger (from Bristol), Bridgwater (from Somerset) and Shademakers (from the Isle of Wight). Mahogany, from London, will also reimagine the Coronation in an Afro-Caribbean Carnival style.

Act Four: Happy and Glorious: the finale at the Queen Victoria Memorial outside of Buckingham Palace. Here, icons from the music, comedy, film and art worlds will pay tribute to the Queen.

It comes as months of work on the carnival cart has been completed, with around 200 carnivalites from 17 different Somerset carnival clubs involved.

Spectators at this autumn’s Burnham-On-Sea Carnival on November 7th and the other six Somerset Guy Fawkes Carnivals in Bridgwater, Weston, North Petherton, Shepton Mallet, Wells and Glastonbury will also get to see the cart in its full glory.

Pictured: Work underway on the special carnival cart (Photos: Bridgwater Photographic Society / Brian Sweeting / Bridgwater Carnival)