A Highbridge Indian restaurant has been shortlisted for a top award and is inviting local people to support it by voting for it.

Mint Bay opened in February 2022 in Church Street, Highbridge and has built up a loyal following of customers.

Manager and owner Gias Uddin was delighted that the restaurant won a national award in October 2022 at the British Curry Life Awards, taking home the title of ‘best restaurant’.

Now, the restaurant has been short-listed in the Euro Asia Curry Awards as the favourite restaurant and take-away.

Gian says: “We take pride in providing quality, freshly cooked food in Highbhridge and we’d love it if local people could give us their support by voting for us online here for this prestigious award of best Indian restaurant.”