An injured deer is being cared for by the team at Secret World Wildlife Rescue near Burnham-On-Sea after it was struck by a vehicle on a local road.

Pauline Kidner, founder of Secret World Wildlife Rescue, says the female roe deer suffered slight injuries and blindness after being hit late on Friday evening (December 16th).

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The finder, Ian Miller, kindly picked her up and spent quite a period of time trying to find a vet who would look at the deer and assess how injured she was.”

“Quantock Veterinary Hospital was able to contact a member of the Somerset Badger Group who met up with the finder to see what could be done.”

She adds: “The deer had slight injuries but had gone blind through stress which happens a lot when they are involved in a car accident.”

“It was bitterly cold and the rescuers were able to bring her to us at Secret World Wildlife Rescue in the middle of the night to settle her into our deer unit.”

“She is now very comfortable eating carrot and apple and once her sight returns, she will be going home.”

The deer has been named Mary by the team and Pauline says this is the 61st deer casualty that Secret World Wildlife Rescue has helped this year. The centre will be open for advice and help over the festive season.

Recently, 200 people attended Secret World Wildlife Rescue’s colourful ball when it returned after a two-year break due to the pandemic.