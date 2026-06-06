Inspiring speakers to share their story in Highbridge this month

Highbridge’s Kingdom Life Church is set to host an uplifting community talk later this month, with two guest speakers sharing a powerful story of transformation and hope.

Colin and Haley Hubbard will be speaking at Highbridge Community Hall in Market Street on Sunday 21st June at 10.30am, where they will recount their remarkable personal journeys.

Haley will tell how she broke free from a cycle of drug and alcohol addiction while living in South Wales. After completing the Teen Challenge programme at Hope House in Llanelli, she went on to join the staff team, helping many young women find the same freedom and faith that turned her own life around.

Colin will share his experience of navigating broken relationships and personal struggles before connecting with Haley through a Christian dating app. The couple later married and now have two children.

Organisers say the morning promises to be encouraging and heartfelt, offering a message of hope to anyone facing challenges. Admission is free. For further details, contact Kingdom Life Church on 01278 781818.