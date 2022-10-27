Somerset will officially have a new Lord-Lieutenant from this Saturday (October 29th).

Mohammed Saddiq is taking over from Annie Maw CVO, who retires after nearly eight years in the role. She says the role was the “greatest honour” of her life.

Having worked in the renewable energy and utility sectors for 30 years, Mr Saddiq has now stepped down from his position as Executive Director of Operations at Wessex Water to concentrate on his new role as Somerset Lord-Lieutenant.

Mr Saddiq says: “These will be enormous shoes to fill. Annie has done an outstanding job during her time as Lord-Lieutenant and must have visited every corner of Somerset.”

“She has attacked the role with an energy and commitment which will be hard to match. But for me this is a tremendous honour and I will devote my time now to representing Somerset in the best way I can.”

“I see this an opportunity to give something back to a country which has given me so much.”

Mr Saddiq adds: “Being Lord-Lieutenant brings significant demands on your time. And I need to be able to give it that time. There are exciting times ahead and I am looking forward to them immensely.”

Annie Maw CVO said Mohammed Saddiq was a perfect choice for the role, adding: “I know he will bring new skills to the job and boundless enthusiasm. We are lucky to have him representing Somerset.”