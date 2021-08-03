Speculation is rife that a new spray-painted image of a boy which has appeared at the entrance to Brean beach this week may have been created by Banksy.

The spray-painted image of a young boy wearing shorts and a summer hat while holding a bucket has been left on the side of the public toilets block next to the access road onto the beach, as pictured here.

Beach warden Dave Furber told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The artwork appeared on the side of the building at some time between 8pm on Monday and first thing on Tuesday morning.”

“The black and white image is definitely in the style of some of Banksy’s artwork, so it’s intriguing!”

“Word has quickly spread about it and lots of people have been down to have a look for themselves. Who knows whether we’ll ever find out if it’s a real Banksy.”

Social media comments have this week been divided on whether the art work is a genuine Banksy.