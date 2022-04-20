Speculation is rife that a new spray-painted image of a girl that has appeared in Brean this week may have been created by Banksy.

The spray-painted black and white image of a girl wearing a shawl and holding a shopping bag with a green Asda logo on has appeared on the side of a building at a holiday park in the village, as pictured here.

“The new piece of artwork appeared overnight at Sunnyside Fish Bar and Takeaway near Warren Farm and many nearby residents have been left wondering who is behind the artwork, which seems to have a social message about the cost of living crisis affecting children,” one resident told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

Last summer, Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that a similar Banksy-style image had appeared at the entrance to nearby Brean beach.

It showed a boy wearing shorts and a summer hat while holding a bucket on the side of the public toilets block.