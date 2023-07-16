Isleport Farm in Highbridge is set to hold its popular ‘Isleport steam and Vintage working Show’ for the first time since before the pandemic this comihg weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday 22nd July and Sunday 23rd July, and will run from 10am to 5pm, where visitors will be able to enjoy a full weekend of nostalgia.

Organised by a dedicated team of enthusiasts, the event helps to preserve the memories and use of vintage steam, agricultural and any other nostalgic vehicles that are no longer in use on our fields or roads.

This year, there will also be the added event of championship tractor pulling, which has recently been identified as the most powerful motorsport in the world by the South West Tractor Pullers Association.

The event will be held at Isleport Farm in Highbridge (TA9 4QX) and promsies to be a fun-filled weekend for all the family.

All profits made will be donated to Macmillan and Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance.