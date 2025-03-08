10.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Mar 10, 2025
Issue of mobile homes permanently parked on seafront to be tackled by council
News

Issue of mobile homes permanently parked on seafront to be tackled by council

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The issue of mobile homes being permanently parked on Burnham-On-Sea seafront has been discussed by Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor, councillors and Somerset Council representatives.

During a meeting on The Esplanade, the group of councillors aired their concerns about the problem with Cllr Richard Wilkins, Somerset Council Lead Member for Transport and Waste Services, and Steve Deakin, Manager for Parking Services at Somerset Council.

Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry says: “The purpose of the meeting was to raise the issue of mobile homes being permanently parked on the Esplanade. The group took a walk along the seafront to assess the scale of the problem.”

“Cllr. Wilkins and Mr. Deakin were advised by councillors that this was a cause for concern among residents and councillors.”

”It was noted that some of the mobile homes had been there for months.”

“Currently, there are no regulations to prevent overnight parking on the Esplanade. There was a discussion about the possible solutions to this problem.”

“Mr. Deakin agreed to write a proposal for the Town Council to consider which would address the problem. Any proposals would also be subject to consultation with the public before implementation.”

In attendance with the Mayor were Town Councillors Lesley Millard, Cath Searing and Alastair Hendry, and County Councillor John Cook-Woodman.

