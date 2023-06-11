An Italian restaurant has launched ‘Burnham-On-Sea’s biggest pizza’ on its new menu.

The 20-inch ‘La Grande’ pizza has this week gone on sale at ‘Eatery Ogni Volta’ in Burnham High Street.

Restaurant owner Nicola Gessa, pictured, says it’s aimed at families and groups who dine at the premises.

“All our pizzas are freshly prepared at our restaurant and cooked in a proper pizza oven for that special Italian taste,” says Nicola.

“The new thin-crust 20-inch pizza costs £15.95 for a classic, and each extra topping is £1 per quarter so you can add variety — it provides a great meal for three hungry adults or a family of two adults and two kids as a deal.”

“Nobody in the Burnham area offers freshly prepared pizza measuring this size at the moment and we wanted to offer something special that provides good value for families.”

The new 20-inch pizza is only available to eat in at the restaurant on Mondays and Tuesdays initially, with take-away planned for the future.