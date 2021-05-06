Popular period ITV drama series Sanditon, which was partly filmed in Brean, is set to return for a second and third series, it has been announced this week.



Voted one of the top 15 shows of 2020 in America, and premiering to wide critical acclaim, Sanditon is the drama based on Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel.

It has been renewed this week with the double order following a successful social media campaign by fans.

Streaming service BritBox UK has now taken on the show as a co-producer and will premiere the series as a BritBox Original in the UK.

The two new seasons of Sanditon have also been acquired by ITV, which originally launched the first series in 2019, and will air on the channel following the premiere window on BritBox UK.

The drama will continue to follow the high-spirited and independent heroine, Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams, Curfew) as she returns to the picturesque coastal resort of Sanditon.

Charlotte’s journey is one thread of an intricate tapestry of compelling stories full of intrigue, excitement, and romance.

Against the backdrop of beautiful vistas, familiar faces return and new inhabitants are introduced, all of whom will be having adventures as joyous and surprising as the seaside town itself.

Justin Young (Death in Paradise, Ripper Street), who wrote four episodes of the first season of Sanditon, will develop the new seasons and take the role of lead writer and executive producer.

Davies, who originally created the series, will also return to write several episodes and executive produce.

“We’re thrilled to be able to invite viewers back to Sanditon for not just one but two further visits!”, says Belinda Campbell, Joint MD of Red Planet Pictures.

“Justin Young and Andrew Davies’ sensational scripts are relevant, timely and captivating and we can’t wait to share all the exciting new developments we have in store for our much loved characters.”

“Now, more than ever, I think we could all do with some joy on our TV screens as well as a healthy dose of fresh sea air.”

Belinda will be the show’s executive producer for Red Planet Pictures, Susanne Simpson for Masterpiece and Chloe Tucker for ITV / BritBox.

“We’re delighted to have Rebecca Hedderly (Casualty) on board as series producer, Ian Hogan (Black Mirror) as producer and Charles Sturridge (Marcella) as lead director.”

Casting will be announced in the future, with filming expected to begin later this year in and around Bristol.