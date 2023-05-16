Wells Conservatives have announced that James Heappey MP has been selected to be their party’s Parliamentary Candidate in the next General Election.

Mr Heappey is currently the MP for Wells, which currently includes the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area.

By the next election, which is scheduled to take place next year, Mr Heappey will be in the running for the new Wells and Mendip Hills constituency which includes Yatton, Blagdon and Cheddar.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are set to be part of a separate new constituency with Bridgwater as part of parliamentary boundary changes coming this summer — and the candidates have yet to be announced.

Mr Heappey said: “It is a huge honour to be selected as the candidate for the new seat of Wells and Mendip Hills. Obviously, the boundary changes will mean that Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Berrow, Brean, Glastonbury, Street and the surrounding villages of Ashwick, Chilcompton and Stratton will no longer be in my patch.”

“I will miss serving them in Parliament if successfully returned as MP for the new seat. It is important to note that until these boundary changes come in at the next election, I will continue to serve all of those communities and it remains my privilege to do so.”

The Liberal Democrats confirmed earlier this year that Tessa Munt will be standing as the Party’s Parliamentary Candidate at the next election.

Ms Munt was the MP for Wells from 2010 to 2015, winning the seat from the Conservatives and ending their 87-year rule.

She said: “Somerset is my home and always will be. I couldn’t be more dedicated to our area, and I am committed to standing up for our part of Somerset in Westminster.”