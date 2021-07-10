Beach users in Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean have this week been warned to watch out for jellyfish after this large specimen was washed up.

Several Moon and Barrel jellyfish, which can deliver a mild sting, have washed up over the past few days.

Beach walker Darren Gill found this 18-inch jellyfish on Burnham beach on Thursday (July 8th), adding: “It was between the jetty and the sailing club end of the beach just at the turn of the tide. I thought it unusual as it had quite a big transparent body covering what looked like a skeleton underneath.”

“Being a carpenter by trade, I’m pretty good with estimating sizes and this was at least 18 inches across (45cm).”

A spokeswoman for the Marine Conservation Society (MCS) confirmed that it was a Barrel jellyfish.

It says the sting of the Barrel jellyfish are not usually harmful to humans, though if you find one on the beach it’s best not to handle it as they can still sting when dead.