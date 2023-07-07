A Burnham-On-Sea woman has expressed her heartfelt thanks to the local community for their messages of support after her husband sadly lost his battle with cancer this week.

Jo Clement-Reeves’ husband Ben, 38, passed away on Thursday (July 6th) after being given just months to live following a diagnosis of terminal brain cancer earlier this year.

Jo has already suffered heartbreak in her life after her teenage son Charley Marks died in 2014, leading to the launch of the local mental health charity ‘In Charley’s Memory’.

She has thanked local people for their warm support and said: “Ben was 38 and diagnosed terminal with brain cancer in January 2023, after first being diagnosed with stage 2 in 2011.”

“He was the most amazing man with the biggest smile. He made me smile again after losing Charley and taught me that it was OK to be happy again.”

“He was a great husband, grandad, stepdad and friend to everyone. He was a brave warrior who never complained and fought right up until the end.”

“Ben will be missed so much by us all, but is now at peace and pain free.”

Ben’s funeral will be held at Sedgemoor Crematorium at 11am on August 4th.

A fundraising page was launched earlier this year to help the couple create positive lasting memories. It raised over £3,600.