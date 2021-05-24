EDF says the Hinkley Point C project expects to hire 1,700 more people during the next year.

The new roles will bring the total number of people working on the site to more than 7,000, according to the French energy firm leading the project.

The jobs forecast comes in a new report, published today (Tuesday), that focuses on the positive social and economic impact of the new nuclear power station near Burnham-On-Sea, including its role in helping Britain fight climate change by achieving net-zero emissions.

The new report shows that spending with South-West based businesses has already hit £3.2 billion, more than twice the initial target of £1.5 billion set as the project began.

The report also shows that:

During construction, 71,000 jobs across Britain will be supported by the project which is now projected to deliver £18 billion into the wider UK supply chain.

Over 750 apprentices have been trained already as the project closes in on a target of 1,000.

14,000 people have now been trained and assessed in facilities funded by Hinkley Point C.

The Construction Skills and Innovation Centre and Welding Centre of Excellence are helping local people get the skills they need to join the project.

The new jobs on the project will include roles in construction, welding, electrical and equipment installation and wider support roles.

The Hinkley Point C Jobs Service is working with Somerset colleges and training providers to make the new roles as accessible as possible to local people. Facilities like the new Welding Centre of Excellence and Construction Skills and Innovation Centre operated in partnership with Bridgwater and Taunton College, give people a chance to learn new skills to start careers with the project, even if they don’t have previous experience.

The full 2021 Hinkley Point C Socio-Economic Impact report can be read here.

The Bridgwater based Jobs Service Team continue to work with Jobcentre Plus and a network of employment hubs, also supported by Hinkley Point C, to help as many local people into jobs as possible.

People interested in jobs at Hinkley Point C should register their interest online or contact the team direct by e-mail at Hinkley-jobs@edf-energy.com or by calling 0800 029 4289

Hinkley Point C Managing Director, Stuart Crooks, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Hinkley Point C plays a vital role in the fight against climate change and this report shows the project is also able to create jobs and opportunity for British people and businesses. As we come out of the pandemic, we hope to safely increase the numbers working on the project and create jobs just as they are needed most. Our big investment in local education and training means we are ready to help people find work and start new careers.”

Minister of State for Energy and Clean Growth, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, has welcomed the jobs boost: “Today’s report underlines the tremendous benefits the first nuclear power station in a generation is bringing to local people in Somerset and beyond. I was delighted to meet some of the talented apprentices already being taken on when I recently visited Hinkley Point C, and it’s clear to me that major infrastructure projects like this are fundamental to our future prosperity as we build back greener from the pandemic.”

“As we work towards our world-leading climate targets and drive forward Britain’s green industrial revolution, nuclear will continue to be an important and reliable source of clean electricity, and Hinkley Point C will play a chief role in delivering that.”

And Cllr. David Hall, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Planning and Community Infrastructure at Somerset County Council, adds: “The substantial economic, skills and jobs boost provided by the Hinkley Point C project continues to be extremely positive news for the county.”

“As lead member for the Council’s Climate Change and the Climate Emergency Strategy, I also value the contribution this infrastructure will make to low carbon energy production for many years. The successes to date are testament to the ongoing collaboration between ourselves and the Hinkley Point C project team and I remain extremely proud of how businesses from across the County of Somerset are playing a critical role in this infrastructure.”

Natalie Beacham, Project Lead for Somerset Chamber of Commerce’s Hinkley Supply Chain Team, says: “Somerset Chamber is extremely proud to be playing its part in this hugely important infrastructure project and to help secure a legacy for Somerset’s highly-skilled and diverse business community.”

“To have Hinkley Point C on our doorstep is a huge opportunity and to be able to ensure local businesses can prepare for and win contracts for the project has been hugely rewarding for the Hinkley Supply Chain team.”

“Since 2016, the supply chain team has matched thousands of businesses to work opportunities at Hinkley Point C, making a huge contribution towards the incredible £3.2 billion the project has already generated for the regional economy. We are looking forward to helping many more businesses benefit in the years to come.”