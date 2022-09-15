Scores of new jobs could be created in Highbridge as plans are unveiled to create a new development of 16 business starter units.

Yeo Valley Properties is seeking Full Planning Permission to “create a new development that will contribute to the sustainable regeneration of the area”.

The site in Siger Drive is located near to the Travelodge hotel and Costa drive-through, to the east of Bennett Road.

“Our proposal is for a contemporary warehouse / light industrial units. The buildings will comprise of various sized units to ensure that there is considerable potential for different employment opportunities,” says a spokesperson for the developer in their application.

“The land has previously been designated by Sedgemoor District Council as an allocated site within the extension proposals for Isleport Business Park.”

“The current site is vacant scrubland with a variety of industrial buildings to the south and west.”

“Having previously been granted Planning Permission in 2016, it is clear there is huge potential within the area to develop.”

It adds that the plans support the Sedgemoor Local Plan. Consultation on the application – ref 11/22/00070 – is underway and feedback is welcomed by Sedgemoor District Council.