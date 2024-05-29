16.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu May 30, 2024
News

Joe Joseph selected as Labour candidate for new Wells constituency covering local villages

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Joe Joseph

The Labour Party has selected its parliamentary candidate for the new Wells and Mendip Hills parliamentary constituency which includes Brent Knoll, Lympsham, East Brent, and East Huntspill.

Joe Joseph, a local councillor from the St Cuthbert Out area, has been chosen to represent the Labour Party.

Other candidates include: Liberal Democrats Tessa Munt; Reform UK Helen Hims; Independent Abi McGuire; and Green Peter Welsh.  The Conservatives have not yet announced their candidate.

Joe, from Glastonbury, tends a flock of rare breed Portland sheep and has served as a Squadron Leader in the RAF. He also teaches countryside and environmental management, alongside his duties as a parish councillor.

The area shaded in grey on the above map shows the area covered by the Wells and Mendip Hills parliamentary constituency.

Joe says: “As a Labour and Co-operative candidate, I may not be the obvious challenger here, but we are certainly offering a fresh and sensible alternative. I stand for sovereignty over our food and farming, fair trade, and a right to healthy affordable food.”

“I will safeguard standards in public life, restoring honesty and integrity. I want to achieve a co-operative green economy, in which wealth and power are shared fairly.”

“Let’s build on the pride we have in our communities, end rural poverty, and get the countryside working again.”

