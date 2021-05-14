South Western Ambulance Charity is encouraging people in the Burnham-On-Sea area to join the nation’s biggest tea break this summer and help raise money for NHS staff and volunteers who have done so much for others during the pandemic.

Following a year like no other, the South Western Ambulance Charity hopes as many people as possible will join the national outpouring of love and thanks for the NHS on its birthday by hosting or taking part in an NHS Big Tea on 5th July.

Each event can be in person or virtual, with the community, friends, family or at work, and is a chance to reflect and say thank you for everything that NHS colleagues and volunteers have done and continue to do, by taking part in the nation’s biggest tea break to raise money for the South Western Ambulance Charity.

People can host their own event or they can show their support by taking five minutes to enjoy a tea break, texting £5 to support NHS charities, and tagging five friends on social media and calling on them to do the same.

Zoe Larter, Head of Charity for the South Western Ambulance Charity said: “The NHS Big Tea is the perfect opportunity for all of us to pause and reflect on what has been an incredibly challenging year. Please join us in raising a cuppa on the day to show our sincere appreciation to all of the NHS heroes that have worked tirelessly to keep us safe during these difficult times.”

Ellie Orton, CEO of NHS Charities Together, which is behind the NHS Big Tea, said: “Many of us have a lot to be grateful to NHS staff and volunteers for following the year we have had. They have been at the forefront of the response to one of the biggest challenges our country has ever faced. NHS Big Tea is chance to show our support for them by joining a national outpouring of thanks this July. For many, this will be an outpouring of joy, celebrating the vaccine and all that it is allowing us to do again. For others, it will be an outpouring of thanks, for everything that our NHS champions have done for us. For some, sadly, it will be a moment of reflection for the loss of loved ones. Whatever the emotion, please join the nation’s biggest tea break to raise money for the incredible people in our NHS.”

Thanks to the support and generosity of the public over the last year, NHS Charities have been able to be there for NHS staff, to ensure they can continue with their vital lifesaving work, whether through funding counselling and mental health support, or support with practical needs, like food, drink and a place to rest.

The South Western Ambulance Charity has used the funds they have received to date from NHS Charities Together predominantly to support the health & wellbeing of their staff and volunteers. We are now urging the public to take part in the NHS Big Tea to enable our charity to continue to go the extra mile for our exceptional people, our volunteer heroes and the communities served by the South Western Ambulance Service.

Thousands are expected to host events and NHS Charities Together has produced a pack to help those events go with a swing. To take part and get your tea break fundraising pack, please visit https://www.swambulancecharity.org/nhsbigtea.