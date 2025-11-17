6.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Nov 17, 2025
News
News

Joint winners announced as Somerset Guy Fawkes Carnival season ends

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Ramblers Carnival Club 1912: All Out at Burnham-On-Sea Carnival 2025

The winners of this year’s Somerset Guy Fawkes Carnival season have been revealed, with Ramblers Carnival Club and Huckyduck Carnival Club sharing the top honours.

The long-running tradition saw clubs compete across seven carnivals in Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea, Weston-super-Mare, North Petherton, Midsomer Norton, Shepton Mallet and Wells before concluding in Glastonbury on Saturday (November 15th).

Ramblers Carnival Club won the Feature class with their float 1912 All Out, while Huckyduck took the Tableau category with Scarecrow Partea. Both clubs scored maximum points at all seven carnivals, earning them joint overall winners.

“It was a great night with an absolutely massive crowd at Glastonbury,” said David Churches, secretary of Somerset County Guy Fawkes Carnival Association. “The competition was the best that we’ve ever seen, it was a truly fantastic parade.”

He praised the winning entries, describing Ramblers’ depiction of the 1912 miners strike as “dramatic” with powerful music.

Huckyduck’s countryside scarecrow party featured a giant steam engine, colourful costumes and striking design.

Other winners included Newmarket Carnival Club, who won the Comic Feature category with Ghost Chickens, and Rubalo Juvenile Carnival Club, who topped the Juvenile category.

Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club came second in the Juvenile class with their popular ‘Jewels of Arabia’ entry.

David Churches added that many clubs are already looking ahead to 2026: “From what I can gather quite a few are already working on or have plans afoot for what they will be doing next year.”

