New figures shows there were just 36 new positive Coronavirus cases in Somerset during the latest 24-hour period.

Official data released in Monday also showed that three of Somerset’s four districts also saw a drop in the infection rate of the virus.

The new confirmed cases in each area show Sedgemoor – which includes Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge – saw 12 positive tests (taking its total to 5,013); while Somerset West & Taunton had 14 new cases, taking its tally since the start of the pandemic to 5,770.

Mendip has had six new confirmed cases (for a total of 3,254), while South Somerset has seen four new cases in 24 hours (total 4,966). The total number of confirmed cases in the county council area is 19,039.

Meanwhile, the infection rates per 100,000 of population based on the latest seven-day rolling figures are: Sedgemoor 96.6 (down from 106.4); South Somerset 62.4 (down from 63.6 the previous day); Somerset West & Taunton 47.7 (down from 48.4); Mendip 65.8 (up from 63.2).