Young people in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being given a great opportunity to prove themselves and get a first step on the career ladder with the launch of a new initiative.

Somerset County Council has partnered with local employers to offer 50 six-month work placements through the Kickstart Programme, and the vacancies are now live.

There are a variety of placements available that could lead to permanent jobs including laboratory stewards, engineering assistants, teaching assistants, business administration roles, grounds assistants, Young People’s Champions and more.

The Kickstart Programme offers young people aged 16-24 who are claiming Universal Credit the chance to land a six-month work placement, paid at national minimum wage for 25 hours per week.

The job placements will give the participants the opportunity to develop new skills in a professional environment and gain experience to help them find work after completing the scheme.

Chris Squire, Somerset County Council Director for Human Resources and Organisational Development, says: “The Kickstart Programme is a great way for young people to set themselves up for a bright future and a good career.”

“There are a wide range of roles available meaning that participants should be able to find a placement they will find both interesting and rewarding.”

Somerset County Council has worked with the Somerset Centre for Integrated Learning to design a training and support plan for participants during the six-month work placements to help them get the most out of the experience.

This will include professional development such as CV writing and interview skills, and mentors who will provide guidance on gaining new skills during the work placement which will aid them in any future employment.

Anyone who wishes to apply for a Kickstart work placement should speak to the work coach at their local Job Centre.