Kind‑hearted locals help Burnham Winter Coat Exchange hit 300‑coat milestone

Community-spirited residents in Burnham-On-Sea have been thanked for donating an incredible 300 coats to a winter coats exchange in the town.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here on the launch of the Winter Coat Exchange at Burnham Library last October.

Staff at the library in Princess Street, pictured above, say they have been bowled over by the local response.

A spokesperson says: “The wonderful support has definitely exceeded expectations and we thank all those who have donated coats.”

“The quality has been really great and a good number of coats have already gone to those in need.”

“Thanks to the support, some have also gone to other libraries in Somerset where the level of support hasn’t been so strong.”

Somerset Council’s Libraries service is running the popular Winter Coat Exchange scheme, offering warm coats to anyone in need — with Burnham-On-Sea Library among the participating locations in its third year.

The scheme is simple and inclusive: You can take a coat without making a donation, You can donate a coat without taking one, All coats must be clean and in good condition, Coats of all sizes for adults and children are accepted.

Cllr Federica Smith-Roberts, Lead Member for Communities, HRA and Culture, said: “This scheme gets more successful every year and we know that both donors and those needing a warm coat are really positive. Colder and wet weather can be challenging for many, especially those who can’t afford to stay warm.”

She adds: “Libraries become so much more than places for reading and studying — they become warm, welcoming, social spaces. Real community hubs.” The council says surplus donations will also be passed on to RAFT (Refugee Aid From Taunton), a charity supporting displaced people both locally and further afield.