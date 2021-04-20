A pupil at Berrow Primary School has helped a cancer support charity by donating locks of her hair.

Lucy King, 6, has donated locks of her hair to help a charity called The Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs to children across the UK who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment.

Burnham hairdresser Ellen Stevens from No.1 Regent Street salon cut her hair and safely gathered the locks.

Mum Samantha King says: “She has always loved her hair. Just before Christmas, Lucy decided she wanted to cut her hair short. We spoke about cutting her hair and checked if she was 100% sure as it will take time to grow back.”

“We then got talking about other children’s hair – and how some children’s hair grows more quickly than others, different hair types and how some children unfortunately don’t have hair. Lucy was interested in why, so we explained that because some children get poorly or have conditions which mean their hair doesn’t grow for them.”

“Lucy said they ‘can they have our hair’, and this is when we spoke about the Little Princess Trust charity and Lucy decided she wanted to go ahead and give someone else her hair. She said ‘then they can be a princess too!'”

Lucy managed to raise an amazing £330 for the charity alongside donating 10 inches of hair.

“We are so proud of her for wanting to do such a caring thing for someone else.”

“Thanks to Ellen, Lucy is loving her amazing new look.”

“Lucy took her hair straight round to the post office after and posted it to the Little Princess Trust. She loves her new look and is very proud of her self for giving her hair to the charity.”

Click here for her fundraising page