A kind-hearted Burnham-On-Sea boy has raised over £5,000 for a childrens cancer support charity by donating locks of his hair.

Tai Anderson, 7, hadn’t had his hair cut in over two years as he’d always wanted to grow it to his lower back.

With this ‘feat’ completed, his parents recently suggested a charity fundraising idea which he jumped at.

Tai could have his hair specially cut and donate the locks to The Little Princess Trust, which funds cancer research and provides real hair wigs to children across the UK who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment.

Mum Rachel says: “Straight away he wanted to help out when we talked it through with him.”

Burnham-On-Sea barber Mike Lowe at Lowe’s Barber Shop in the High Street cut his hair and safely gathered the locks, as pictured here.

Rachel adds: “We are very proud of him donating his hair and can’t believe how much he has donated – 14 inches in total!”

“He comes home from school everyday to read everyone’s comments on the fundraising page and it makes his day.”

Click here to see the fundraising page