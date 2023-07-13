A kind-hearted Burnham youngster has this week raised hundreds of pounds for charity by donating 12 inches of her hair in memory of a family member.

Ella, 6, has raised over £370 on her fundraising page for Myeloma UK and The Little Princess Trust in memory of her grandmother, Christine Desborough.

She’s also donated locks of her hair to The Little Princess Trust to help children who have lost their hair through medical conditions.

She says: “I had 12 inches of my hair cut off to donate to The Little Princess Trust. I have been growing it for the last two years to do this after watching my big cousin Alicia do the same.”

Her family and friends have posted scores of warm messages of support and congratulations on the charity page.