A team of kind-hearted volunteers has started weekly sessions to provide free hot meals for local disadvantaged people in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area.

Through the winter Gill Hills and Jas Jutley are serving free food for anyone in genuine need of a hot and nutritious meal.

The duo and helpers are serving up the meals at the Craft Teacup Creative Centre in Burnham’s Victoria Street on Tuesdays from 4-6pm.

The first meal sesison began this week on Tuesday December 17th and now run through the winter to February 11th.

“If you know anyone, any age, who you think would benefit from a hot meal and company once a week, please tell them,” says Gill.

She added: “We have been overwhelmed by local community support and thank you for all your kind donations and offers to volunteer.”

Jas Jutley added after Tuesday’s first session in which they provided meals to several needy locals: “What a team! Thank you all for your amazing support, today for preparing, cooking and serving.”

She thanked Megan Griffiths and Gardiner-White for donations of food and all those who have donated money and given their