Two kind-hearted Highbridge youngsters have helped a cancer support charity by donating locks of their hair so they can be tuned into wigs for sick children who have lost their hair.

Lilly, 9, Emee, 7, visited Burnham-On-Sea hair salon No.1 Regent Street in Regent Street this week where they had a special cut.

Mum Charlotte Deabill told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Lilly has donated her hair before and loved doing it so when I told them they were booked in for a routine back-to-school cut, they both suggested getting more cut to donate.”

Lilly ended up donating 12 inches of hair and Emee 7 inches to the Little Princess Trust.

Charlotte adds: “Little Princess Trust make wigs for children going through treatment that results in them losing their hair.”

“Lilly and Emee both love the idea of being able to help other children.”

“Both of them love their new hair and can’t wait for it to grow so they can do it all again!”